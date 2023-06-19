Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

