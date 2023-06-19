Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Linde comprises 0.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

LIN stock opened at $375.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average is $345.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

