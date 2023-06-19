Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.84.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

