KWB Wealth Has $857,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $202,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

