KWB Wealth Has $18.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

