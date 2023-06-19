Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 30,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

