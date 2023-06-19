Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

