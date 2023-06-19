Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.06 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

