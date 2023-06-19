Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

DE opened at $407.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

