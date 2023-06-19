180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

