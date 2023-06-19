Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $548,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND opened at $72.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.