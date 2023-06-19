180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.