HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 210,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.