180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX opened at $81.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

