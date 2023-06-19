180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

