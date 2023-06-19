General Partner Inc. Has $814,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

