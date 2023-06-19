HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.75.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

