Diversified Trust Co Acquires 24,281 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 268,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 65.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

