Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intel by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 88,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

