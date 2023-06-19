Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

