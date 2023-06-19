Bangor Savings Bank Sells 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

