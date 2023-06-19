Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 6,514 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

