Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $16.15 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

