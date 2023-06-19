Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $439.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

