Patten Group Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

