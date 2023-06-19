Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 585 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

