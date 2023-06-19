Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
