Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.