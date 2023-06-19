Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Amundi grew its stake in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

