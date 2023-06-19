Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 133 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 159,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,308,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,831.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GD opened at $217.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

