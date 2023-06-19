Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,087 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.