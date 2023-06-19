Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

