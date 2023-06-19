Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 90,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

HON opened at $202.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

