Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,794 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

BMY stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

