Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,880 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

