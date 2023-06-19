Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $164.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.