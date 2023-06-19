Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Cut by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

