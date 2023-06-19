General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

