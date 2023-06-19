Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $537.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

