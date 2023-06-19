Kwmg LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

