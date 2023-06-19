Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $81.26 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

