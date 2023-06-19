Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $81.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

