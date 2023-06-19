iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.