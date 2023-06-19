Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 5,120 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.