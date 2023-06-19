Patten Group Inc. Has $583,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.