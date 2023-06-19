Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.