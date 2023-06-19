Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

