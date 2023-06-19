Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 42,281 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $73.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

