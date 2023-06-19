Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

