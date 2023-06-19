JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Decreased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

