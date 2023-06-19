KWB Wealth Has $51.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 9.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $51,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $43.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

